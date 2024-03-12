Pound Sterling Declines Against Dollar

London, March 12 (Petra) -- The pound sterling Tuesday declined for the second day consecutively against the dollar and the euro.According to reports from British financial centres, the sterling fell against the dollar by 0.21% at $1.2792 and 0.22% against the euro at 1.1701.

