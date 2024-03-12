One Killed, Two Injured Over Property Dispute In Bihar's Gopalganj

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna March 12 (IANS) One person was killed and two sustained burn injuries in a clash between two groups in Bihar's Gopalganj district late on Monday night.

The police said that the incident was triggered due to a property dispute in Machagar Jagdish Mathia village under Hathua police station in the district. The dispute was between two persons named Kaptan Shah and Viresh Puri for the last two years.

On Monday night, a marriage took place in the house of Viresh Puri's relative Dharmendra Puri. Kaptan Shan interacted with the family members of the groom. Viresh Puri and his family realized that Kaptan may have misled the family members of the groom, and they attacked Kaptan Shah with batons and iron rods. They brutally assaulted him until he became unconscious. The family members rescued Kaptan Shah and rushed him to the nearby hospital where he succumbed.

"A marriage party came to the village. The family members from the groom's side belong to my native village and hence my husband was interacting with them. The family members of Viresh Puri attacked my husband with batons and iron bars. He died in the hospital. We have a property dispute with them,” said Guddi Devi, wife of Kaptan Shah.

Following the murder, the family members of Kaptan Shah returned to the village and poured acid on VIresh Puri's two sons Manish Puri and Ritesh Puri. The two were admitted to a local hospital from where the doctors referred them to Gorakhpur for better treatment. The condition of the injured persons is said to be critical.

“There was a property dispute between two families in the village. One person was killed and two others were injured in that incident. We have arrested two persons in this connection. The matter is under investigation,” said Birendra Kumar Singh, SHO of Hathua police station.