PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Appointed Pakistan’S Minister For Interior And Narcotics Control

(MENAFN- IANS) Lahore, March 12 (IANS) Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has taken on the additional role of Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control. To assume the role, Naqvi will not give up his post in the PCB; instead, he will continue to lead the Pakistan board in parallel.

Naqvi's decision to retain his position as PCB chairman while assuming ministerial duties echoes his experience of multitasking between political and cricketing arenas. Just last month, amidst his election as PCB chairman, Naqvi was also serving as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab, Pakistan's largest province.

Addressing concerns about potential conflicts of interest, Naqvi emphasised that he will not draw a salary from his role in the Interior Ministry, aligning with the PCB's rules forbidding a chairman from holding an "office of profit" concurrently.

While Naqvi's dual role may trigger scrutiny, the PCB contends that it does not violate the board's constitution, citing precedent and adherence to its rules. The PCB election commissioner Khawar Shah, who briefly assumed the caretaker chairmanship, defended Naqvi's position, stressing that“no breach” of the constitution had occurred.

Internationally, the ICC maintains a cautious stance towards political interference in its members' cricketing affairs. Although sporadic instances of intervention have occurred, the ICC requires a formal complaint to assess potential infringements of its regulations. Past suspensions of cricketing boards, such as Zimbabwe Cricket and Sri Lanka Cricket, have stemmed from such complaints.

Naqvi's simultaneous roles evoke parallels with other cricketing nations on the subcontinent, where board chairs have also held ministerial positions. Notably, Sharad Pawar served as BCCI president while holding the portfolio of India's Minister for Agriculture, and Nazmul Hasan currently serves as Bangladesh's Minister of Youth and Sports alongside his role as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chairman.