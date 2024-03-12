Intaj: 91% Of Jordan's Population Use Internet

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.12 (Petra) - A report by Market Study Unit at Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (Intaj) showed that 91% of Jordanians are connected to Internet.According to an Intaj statement Tuesday, the report indicated that 77% of people in Jordan prefer cellular devices to make calls, compared to 22% who use laptops and other devices.Rate of people in Jordan who prefer to use Google Chrome browser reached 76%, while the size of Android system users in the Kingdom hit 79%, Intaj said.The association stated that about 6.4 million people in the Kingdom have accounts on social media platforms, with a usage rate of 56% of the Jordanian population.The report also highlighted some important trends among women in Jordan, as it was found that females do not "remarkably" prefer using LinkedIn platform, as the usage rate was recorded at 33%.However, data showed women "clearly" prefered "Snapchat" with a usage rate of 54%, making this app their favorite platform.Additionally, "Instagram" is "very popular" among women in Jordan with a usage rate of 50%, while percentage of female use of X platform in Jordan reached 37%, Intaj pointed out.