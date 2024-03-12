Jordan Carries Out 5 Airdrops In Gaza With Arab And Friendly Countries

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 12 (Petra) -- Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) Tuesday launched five joint airdrops of aid to Gaza with Arab and friendly countries.The airdrops targeted locations in the north of the enclave, as part of a Jordan-led international effort to mitigate the effects of the war on Gazans.Two Royal Jordanian Air Force C130s and three aircraft from the United States, Egypt and Belgium took part in the airdrops.Today's mission raised to 40 the number of airdrops carried out by JAF since the start of the Israeli war, in addition to 49 that were launched in cooperation with Arab and friendly nations.JAF pledged it is continuing to send humanitarian aid and medical supplies to Gaza via an air bridge between Marka Airport and Al-Arish International Airport, or through airdrops or aid convoys.