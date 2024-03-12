Shboul Tours Jordanian Pharmaceutical Factories In Algeria

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.12 (Petra) -Secretary-General of the Ministry of Health for Primary Health Care and Epidemics, Dr. Raed Shboul, on Monday visited a number of Jordanian pharmaceutical factories located in the Algerian capital.In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said the visit, which reflected its interest in the Jordanian pharmaceutical industries sector, included Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Dar Aldawa and Al-Kindi factories.Shaboul made this visit on the sidelines of his visit to Algeria, heading Jordanian hospitals' delegation, who last Saturday signed agreements to treat Algerian patients benefiting from Algerian National Social Insurance Fund for Employees in a number of Jordanian hospitals.