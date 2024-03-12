Gaza Death Toll Rose To 31,184 Victims

Gaza, Mar.12 (Petra) - Gaza death toll by the Israeli aggression so far rose to 31,184 victims and 72,889 injuries, Ministry of Health in Gaza announced.In a statement Tuesday, the ministry said Israeli occupation committed 8 massacres during the past 24 hours, claiming 72 Palestinian lives and injuring 129 others.The ministry added that malnutrition and dehydration killed 27 Gazans, noting 72% of the victims of the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave were children and women.

