Israeli Forces Continue To Target Gazans Looking For Food Amid Starvation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, March 12 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces persisted in a policy of targeting Gazans trying to find food for their children, especially in the north of the strip, where there is a real and total starvation and no aid, the head of the Government Media Office in Gaza Salameh Marouf said.He said in a statement Tuesday that the occupation army again bombed crowds waiting to pick up aid at the Kuwait Roundabout this morning, resulting in deaths and injuries."The targeting by the occupation army of civilians waiting for aid corroborates the starvation policy it pursued as a weapon to complete the genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza," said Marouf.He said Israel was aided by the international community's acquiescence to its dictates and a lack of seriousness to call for a ceasefire to allow the flow of sufficient aid and end the suffering of the Palestinians.Also today, two brother fishermen were killed by Israeli gunboats in the Nuseirat Sea in Central Gaza.