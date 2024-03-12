Shelling Of Kherson: Number Of Wounded Rises To Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of civilians wounded in the Russian shelling of Kherson has increased to two - a 49-year-old man was taken to hospital.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

“Another man who was wounded in the recent enemy shelling of Kherson has been brought to the hospital,” the statement says.

The 49-year-old man has a mine-blast injury and is currently undergoing examination.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops fired several times at Kherson from the left bank of the Dnipro River in the morning, wounding a 42-year-old civilian.