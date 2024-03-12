In Sumy Region, Russians Launch Missile Attack On School With Children Inside

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On March 11, the Russian forces launched a missile attack on a school in the Sumy region while children were inside. The bomb shelter protected the schoolchildren.



According to Ukrinform, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Sumy region reported this on Telegram .

“The Okhtyrka district: rescuers eliminated the consequences of enemy strikes on civilian facilities. On 11 March, the enemy launched missile attacks on one of the settlements in the Okhtyrka district. Civilian infrastructure facilities, including an educational institution, were destroyed. At the time of the attack, children were hiding in the shelter,” the statement says.

Fortunately, none of the schoolchildren were injured.

However, the strike caused not only significant damage but also a fire. At the scene, the rescuers extinguished the fire and inspected the area.

As Ukrinform reported, on March 11, the Russian forces fired 39 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. A total of 265 explosions were recorded. Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Trostianets, Novoslobidske, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske communities came under enemy shelling.