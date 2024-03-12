Russian Missile Attack On Selydove: Nearly 60 Civilian Facilities Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nearly 60 civilian facilities were damaged in Selydove of the Donetsk region as a result of a nighttime missile attack.

"The Russian forces hit a residential area. Two women were injured, and at least 59 civilian objects were damaged," the Donetsk region's police reported .



















































The police noted that the Russian forces used six S-300 missiles. The strike damaged 48 residential buildings, including 18 apartment blocks and 30 private houses.

Inregion, Russians launch missile attack on school with children inside

"One private house was destroyed by a direct missile hit. At the time of the explosion, there were two elderly people inside. They were provided with medical aid," the police added.

As reported, on the night of 12 March, the Russian forces attacked Selydove, wounding two women.