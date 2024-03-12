Artificial Rain Is Proposed In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Israel's National Water Agency - Mekorot company has proposed a
project on artificial rain to prevent water shortages in
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Diego Berger,
director of the company's international relations department, as he
said in an interview with local media outlets.
According to him, the project was presented to Azerbaijan
Melioration and Water Management.
"Among our proposals is artificial rain. There are aerosols in
the clouds. When silver iodide crystals are sprinkled in the
aerosols, they become heavier, and it rains. This is done in the
north and south of the country. It can be implemented. We used this
method in Israel from 1972 until last year. We don't need it now.
This project requires a lot of money, but in the future, it will
not cost much. The planning for the said project should be done
properly. There should be radars, and the points to be sown should
be calculated," the company director added.
MENAFN12032024000195011045ID1107966737
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.