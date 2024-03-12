Azerbaijani Minister Names Main Tasks Of COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
The main goal of the 29th session of the Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is
to attract as much of the private sector as possible to finance
measures to combat climate change, Azernews reports, citing the minister of ecology and natural resources of
Azerbaijan, incoming President of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev, as he said
in an interview with The Guardian.
At Cop29, one of the key issues is likely to be climate finance,
as poor countries struggle to find the funding they need to invest
in clean energy and move away from fossil fuels.
Babayev called on the private sector to step up with funding for
a green transition in the developing world, as well as publicly
funded banks such as the World Bank.
“Our task is to invite as much as possible the private sector
for climate finance – it's a very good source for new initiatives,
new formats, and new mechanisms for finance,” he said.
Babayev insisted the 1.5C goal must still be the central focus
of the UN framework convention on climate change talks.“We need to
consolidate our efforts to 1.5C,” he said.
“I'm not pessimistic on this issue. We have to move on to the
target and the implementation of the program [to reduce global
emissions]. If we start the action, start the implementation of the
agreements made at previous Cops, we have a chance. We will do our
best.”
The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in
Azerbaijan in November this year.
MENAFN12032024000195011045ID1107966736
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.