COP28 And COP29 Youth Leaders Meet In Baku


3/12/2024 9:08:59 AM

Fatime Letifova

Youth leaders of COP28 and COP29 have held a three-day meeting in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the post shared on COP28's official X account.

"The COP28 Youth Climate Champion (YCC) and COP29 Youth Climate Champion came together in Baku last week to facilitate a seamless transition. During the three-day workshop, they passed on the invaluable experiences of COP28 and exchanged recommendations to fortify the foundation laid by the UAE and the presidency.

COP28 UAE remains steadfast in offering its unwavering support for COP29 Azerbaijan's team, dedicated to the realisation of a globally sustainable and climate-resilient environment,” says the post.

