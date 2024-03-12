COP28 And COP29 Youth Leaders Meet In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Youth leaders of COP28 and COP29 have held a three-day meeting
in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the post shared
on COP28's official X account.
"The COP28 Youth Climate Champion (YCC) and COP29 Youth Climate
Champion came together in Baku last week to facilitate a seamless
transition. During the three-day workshop, they passed on the
invaluable experiences of COP28 and exchanged recommendations to
fortify the foundation laid by the UAE and the presidency.
COP28 UAE remains steadfast in offering its unwavering support
for COP29 Azerbaijan's team, dedicated to the realisation of a
globally sustainable and climate-resilient environment,” says the
post.
