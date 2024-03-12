17 Candidates Apply On 9Th Day Of Parliament Election Nominations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 12 (KUNA) -- A total of 17 candidates submitted on Tuesday their applications for nomination to the Ministry of Interior's Elections Affairs Department on the ninth day of the nomination period for the 2024 National Assembly elections, scheduled for April 4th.

Currently, the total number of candidates who have submitted their nomination requests since the opening of the nomination process last Monday stands at 221 (214 males - 7 females) while the net number of candidates is 219 after two waiver of candidacy cases.

The second constituency has three candidates: Bandar Awadh Al-Mutairi, Abdulwahab Anwar Al-Qattan and Mohammad Barak Al-Mutair.

The third constituency has two candidates: Abdullah Talal Al-Hindal and Madhi Ibrahim Al-Khamees.

The fourth constituency has 12 candidates (11 males - 1 female): Ahmad Atallah Al-Sulaimani, Hussain Abdullatif Al-Sairfi, Hamad Yousid Al-Jadi, Saud Nashmi Al-Huraiji, Adel Bashit Al-Jumaili, Abdullah Salem Al-Hajri, Askar Owaid Al-Enezi, Mubarak Haif Al-Hajraf, Mohammad Badah Al-Sulaimani, Mohammad Shunaifi Al-Majdi, Nawal Saleh Abal-Khail and Yousif Mohammad Al-Bathali.

The Elections Affairs Department opened nominations for the 2024 National Assembly elections last Monday, with the deadline set until the end of working hours on Wednesday, March 13th, and during the holy month of Ramadan, nomination requests will be accepted from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (end) mnm

