European Commission Chief Warns Of Escalation, Urges Redoubling Efforts In Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 12 (KUNA) -- President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen warned that possibility of escalation in the Middle East is real, and called on member states to redouble efforts so that the people of Gaza "can get not only humanitarian relief, but also a ray of hope, towards a two-state solution."

These remarks were made when von der Leyen was addressing the European Council at inaugural session in Strasbourg.

The top European official held Iran responsible for tensions heightening in the region, and on possibility of Iran providing Russia with ballistic missiles; she asserted that they are prepared to implement further sanctions.

While she called for guaranteeing the protection of civilians, and reinstating the flow of aid, von der Leyen pointed out that humanitarian assistance alone is not enough as the situation requires immediate and sustainable ceasefire.

In that regard, von der Leyen, hailed the unprecedented international cooperation between the Commission, Cyprus, UAE, the United States and the United Kingdom, that resulted in a maritime corridor to deliver aid to Gaza.

"When fully operational, this maritime corridor could guarantee a sustained, regulated and robust flow of aid to Gaza. This is the first time that a ship is authorized to deliver aid to Gaza since 2005. Finally, it is an additional lifeline for the people of Gaza," she stated. (end)

