Kuwait Welcomes Arab League Meeting Backing Political Resolution In Libya

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 12 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tuesday expressed Kuwait's welcome of the recent meeting hosted by the Arab League, which aimed to support political resolution efforts in Libya, paving the path towards eagerly anticipated presidential and parliamentary elections.

In a statement released Tuesday, the ministry reiterated Kuwait's support for all Arab and international efforts aimed at strengthening the unity, sovereignty, security, and stability of Libyan territories, echoing the aspirations of its people for peace, development and prosperity.

The Arab League had hosted a meeting on the Libyan crisis, with the participation of President of the Presidential Council, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and President of the Supreme Council of Libya, agreeing that a unified government in Libya is required for supervision of presidential and parliamentary elections. (end)

