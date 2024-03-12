Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- A total of 17 candidates submit their applications for nomination to the Ministry of Interior's Elections Affairs Department on the seventh day of the nomination period for the 2024 National Assembly elections, scheduled for April 4th.

BRUSSELS -- President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen warns that possibility of escalation in the Middle East is real, and called on member states to redouble efforts so that the people of Gaza "can get not only humanitarian relief, but also a ray of hope, towards a two-state solution."

RAMALLAH -- A Palestinian youth succumbs to head shot wounds caused by an Israeli occupation forces' assault, Monday, in northern Turlkarm city, West Bank, said a media source on Tuesday.

KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses Kuwait's welcome of the recent meeting hosted by the Arab League, aiming to support political resolution efforts in Libya, paving the path towards eagerly anticipated presidential and parliamentary elections. (end) mt