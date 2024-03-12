Flynas Inaugurates Its New Lounge At King Khalid International Airport

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Asdaf News:

flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East and the world, announced the inauguration of its new lounge with its new look at Domestic Terminal No. 5 of the Departures area at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh under the name“flynas Lounge” on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

The new lounge has been equipped with modern and comfortable furniture in a way that provides privacy for travelers before their flights and guarantees them calm and relaxation. The lounge will be available to passengers on flynas flights and passengers on flights of other airlines 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Guests can enjoy free wireless internet in the lounge, in addition to cold and hot food and drinks.

Entrance to the new“flynas Lounge” will be free for the holders of the“Prime” membership in the loyalty program“nasmiles”, and there will be an entrance fee for the rest of the passengers.

flynas is always keen to enhance the experience of its passengers by raising the quality of services provided to them.

