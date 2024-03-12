Automotive Test Equipment Services To Make Cities Greener, More Efficient And More Accessible

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Automotive test equipment and systems are necessary to ensure electronic reliability and conduct electrical testing, functional testing, electronics vibration testing, infotainment testing, and environmental testing. Various vehicle emission testing methods such as laboratory testing for regulatory purposes, enhanced laboratory testing, on-road testing, and on-road data recording employ automotive testing equipment.
Segment Insight
The global automotive test equipment market can be segmented by type, vehicle type, and application tool. On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into engine dynamometer, wheel alignment tester, vehicle emission test system, and chassis dynamometer. On the basis of vehicle type, the market can be segmented into heavy commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and light commercial vehicles. On the basis of application tool, the market can be segmented into handheld tool, mobile device tool, and PC/laptop-based tool.
Vehicle manufacturers extensively use automotive test equipment to gain mechanical data regarding vehicle design, material, components, and fatigue. Based on type, the engine dynamometer segment is expected to hold a prominent market share as the engine is the most crucial part of any vehicle.
Regional Insight
The global automotive test equipment market, on the basis of region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).
North America dominates the global automotive test equipment services market, backed by technologically-advanced infrastructure, adoption of autonomous vehicles, and strong presence of several established enterprises in developed countries such as the Canada and U.S. In Europe, the U.K. and Germany account for significant shares in the automotive test equipment market.
Asia Pacific is pegged to be the fastest growing market for automotive test equipment services as the region's expanding working population has been creating significant demand for a greater number of vehicles in urban areas. The Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) region is experiencing healthy growth in the global automotive test equipment market.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the key players in the global automotive test equipment market include ABB (Switzerland), Bosch (Germany), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Delphi Auto Parts (Ireland), Honeywell (U.S.), ACTIA Group (France), Presto Group (India), ADVANTEST CORPORATION (Japan), and Sierra Instruments, Inc. (U.S.). The use of latest and easy-to-use systems is on the rise and market participants are focusing on this trend to gain a competitive advantage.
In March 2018, OxTS technology announced one of the first autonomous vehicle test facilities, which was purchased by the Korean Automobile Test And Research Institute (KATRI) for its new K-city proving ground.
In June 2017, the Ricardo Vehicle Emissions Research Centre (VERC) was accredited by the Vehicle Certification Agency to carry out the Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) in the U.K.
Segmentation
By Type
Engine Dynamometer
Chassis Dynamometer
Vehicle Emission Test System
Wheel Alignment Tester
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Vehicles
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
By Application Tool
Handheld Tools
Mobile Device Tools
PC/Laptop-based Tools
By Region
North America (U.S. and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)
