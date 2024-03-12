CAA Will Not Take Away Citizenship, Amit Shah Assures Minorities

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, March 12 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday assured minorities that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not take away their citizenship.

He alleged that Congress and some other parties are spreading misapprehension among people for vote bank politics.

Amit Shah was addressing BJP's polling booth presidents from Telangana at LB Stadium here.

He clarified that CAA is a law which gives citizenship and not takes away citizenship.

“I want to tell this country's minority brothers and mothers that no citizen will lose his citizenship because of CAA. CAA is a law to give citizenship not to take it. Owaisi, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi all are speaking lies that this will take away citizenship of minorities. I assure you that under CAA, there is no provision for taking away anybody's citizenship but there is provision to give citizenship to our refugees,” he said.

Amit Shah, who earlier addressed a meeting of social media warriors of BJP, said the Modi government yesterday implemented the promise of CAA.

“Our constitution drafters had promised that refugees coming from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan after suffering oppression will be granted citizenship. However, due to appeasement and vote bank politics, Congress used to oppose it. By granting citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs and others, Narendra Modi ji has honoured them,” he said.