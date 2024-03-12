O5live Organisers Announce New 5Live Events Partner Alliance For Oracle Users

MENAFN - Pressat) Organisers of O5Live, the UK's leading event for Oracle Business users have announced the creation of a new company, 5Live Events.

5Live Events will host a calendar of in-person and digital events, including its flagship O5Live conference in London in June, and launch a unique partner alliance for businesses using Oracle.



Founding O5Live organisers ARCivate, FudgeLearn, Innovate Tax and SplashBI have combined to form 5Live Events and will become members of the new partner alliance. The alliance also includes returning partners, including AMOSCA, Claremont DSP, ConfigSnapshot, Enginatics, Hitachi and More4Apps.



In total, the 5Live partner alliance will comprise 30 best-in-class Oracle partners with various specialisms across Oracle BI & Analytics, CX, EPM, ERP, HCM, SCM and OCI; each bringing unique strengths and areas of expertise to the community and helping to educate end users of the potential ready to be unlocked within their Oracle Applications.

A series of physical and online events will help partners to drive their business forwards through expansion of professional networks, strategic collaboration, knowledge-sharing and access to new opportunities. A programme of promotional and outreach activities on behalf of members will also be conducted throughout the year.

Partners will receive prime exhibition space and presentation slots at 5Live Events' flagship annual O5Live event in London, attended by more than 300 Oracle users in 2023.

5Live Events is now inviting new applications to join the partner alliance. All partners will receive a range of benefits, including:



Exclusive exhibitor package, including speaking slots, for the O5Live conference in London.

Opportunities to participate in 5Live Events webinars and other digital events.

Chances to share branded content and offers via the partner alliance website and quarterly newsletter to be delivered to an Oracle-centric database.

Unprecedented access to technical experts and knowledge-sharing opportunities. Access to a new 5Live Events online community forum.

Kerry Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at 5Live Events, says:“We are incredibly excited to announce the launch of our partner alliance for Oracle users that wish to collaborate, follow best practices and achieve business growth together.

“Since the inaugural O5Live event in London two years ago, we have successfully brought many Oracle partners together to educate, inspire and uncover new opportunities.

“It's therefore extremely pleasing that the founding partners of O5Live have opted to work closer than ever before to build on the impact of O5Live by creating 5Live Events and a formal partner alliance.

“There is not currently a similar partner alliance for Oracle specialists and we believe we can bridge the gap between service providers and Oracle end users to help our partners realise their business objectives within the Oracle space.”

Graham Spicer, Chairman at 5Live Events, explains:“We are thrilled to be working with fellow leading Oracle partners to create this special community, built on inspiration, collaboration and mutual success.

“We have carefully crafted the partner alliance to be different from user groups and formal business partnerships.

“Indeed, the 5Live alliance is entirely unique and founded upon a shared mission to empower Oracle business users through knowledge-sharing, collaborative learning and exploring upcoming trends in the Oracle world.

“In time, we anticipate partners will leverage new connections to co-host individual events and workshops to complement their presence at our flagship O5Live event.



“We will go further than any other group in supporting Oracle partners as they strive to reach new audiences and find new routes to market.”

O5Live was formed in 2022 by five founding partners and its flagship event comprises a one-day agenda featuring a series of insightful sessions led by Oracle experts, knowledge-sharing opportunities specially designed for Oracle users working in finance and HR, as well as an innovation hub where ideas, strategies and solutions are shared.

O5Live 2024 is set to take place in London on 13th June and promises to feature more exhibitors, expert speakers and business delegates than ever before. More information – including details of how to register – will be announced during March 2024.

For more information on how to obtain membership of the 5Live partner alliance, contact Kerry at ... .