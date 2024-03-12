Iraq Approves Revival Of Sulphur Production Lines

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's High Committee for Reconstruction and Investment has decided to refer the project for rehabilitating the sulphur [sulfur] production line at Al-Mishraq to Rafidain Iraq General Trading and Contracting Company .

This project is expected to achieve a production capacity of 1.5 million tons of refined sulfur annually, which is a crucial material for various industries. According to a statement from the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, the project will contribute to job creation and financial gains.

The ministry pointed out that this project is one of the investment opportunities presented and announced at the Mining Investment Conference held in May last year, in line with the government's agenda focusing on strategic industries and revitalizing and developing them.

At its previous meetig, the High Committee for Reconstruction and Investment approved the establishment of an integrated project for producing refined sulfur in the Al-Lazakah [Allizaqa] field in Nineveh Governorate.

(Source: Ministry of Industry and Minerals)

