Iraq Launches New Oil Tanker

Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister has launched Iraq's latest oil tanker, the Akkad.

Speaking at the event, Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani emphasized the Ministry's commitment to bolstering the Iraqi Oil Tankers Company (IOTC) with new vessels.

The new tanker has a capacity of 32,000 tons, and measures 184 meters in length and 32 meters in width.

The Ministry also confirmed that the new vessel was "contracted with a Norwegian company", which Iraq Business News understands to be Batservice Mandal .

