(MENAFN- Baystreet) U.S. Indexes Track Lower Ahead of Inflation Data

Post-Record Rally Pauses, Indexes TumbleAI-Led Rally Pauses, Dow Skirts LowerDow Still Shaking off Worst Week Since OctoberDow Closes out Worst Week Since October Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, March 12, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Futures Make Way Higher AdvertismentS&P 500 futures rose slightly Tuesday as investors await a key inflation report that could inform the path of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials faded 34 points, or 0.1%, to 39,200.Futures for the S&P 500 captured 8.75 points, or 0.2%, to 5,194.Futures for the NASDAQ gained 67 points, or 0.4%, to 18,283.25.All eyes are on the February reading of the consumer price index, which is set to be released Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists polled by Dow Jones forecast a monthly gain of 0.4% and a 3.1% year-over-year increase on headline.The uptick in January's CPI figure rattled the markets and prompted Fed officials to shift their rhetoric afterward to a more cautious tone about easing policy. The current market pricing indicates that the Fed won't cut interest rates at its meeting on March 19-20 or the one on April 30 to May 1.The technology-led market rally has lost momentum as of late as some of the biggest winners this year retreat. Nvidia lost another 2% Monday, after dropping more than 5% Friday, its largest one-day decline since May 2023.Some of the other members of the“Magnificent Seven” also pulled back recently. Apple shares have lost 8.5% in the past month, while Alphabet has slid 7.6%. Microsoft has retreated nearly 4% during the same period and Tesla has fallen 8.2%.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slid 0.1% Tuesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index popped 3.1%.Oil prices moved up 19 cents to $79.12 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices fell $11.30 to $2,177.30.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks