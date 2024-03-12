Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund Offers Concessional Loans For Entrepreneurs Operating In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund offers up to AZN5m ($3m) loans for entrepreneurs to stimulate economic activity in the liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

The post reads that to stimulate economic activity and accelerate investments in the liberated territories, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund has introduced a guarantee and subsidy mechanism for entrepreneurs operating in those regions. Through the "Electronic Loan Guarantee" information system, entrepreneurs can access the following support:

The state guarantee covering up to 90% of business loans, with a maximum loan amount of AZN5m ($3m), a loan term of up to 7 years, and an annual interest rate of up to 15 percent;

The minister also noted that subsidization by the state of 10% of the annual interest rate of these loans for up to 36 months. A grace period of up to 36 months, not exceeding half of the loan term.