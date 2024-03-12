Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund Offers Concessional Loans For Entrepreneurs Operating In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund offers up to
AZN5m ($3m) loans for entrepreneurs to stimulate economic activity
in the liberated territories, Azernews reports,
citing a post shared by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.
The post reads that to stimulate economic activity and
accelerate investments in the liberated territories, the
Entrepreneurship Development Fund has introduced a guarantee and
subsidy mechanism for entrepreneurs operating in those regions.
Through the "Electronic Loan Guarantee" information system,
entrepreneurs can access the following support:
The state guarantee covering up to 90% of business loans, with a
maximum loan amount of AZN5m ($3m), a loan term of up to 7 years,
and an annual interest rate of up to 15 percent;
The minister also noted that subsidization by the state of 10%
of the annual interest rate of these loans for up to 36 months. A
grace period of up to 36 months, not exceeding half of the loan
term.
