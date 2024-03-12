Azerbaijani, Kazakh Presidents Visit Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have
visited the city of Shusha, Azernews reports.
The heads of state viewed the monuments to prominent
personalities of Azerbaijan such as Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir
Hajibayli, which were shot by Armenians in Shusha during the
occupation. The Presidents were briefed on the master plan of the
city of Shusha.
The heads of state visited the Natavan Spring and viewed“Heydar
Aliyev and Karabakh” exhibition at the Creative Center restored by
the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.
The Presidents made a tour of the Saatli Mosque, House-Museum of
Bulbul, Jidir Duzu plain and the Yasaman Hotel consisting of three
residential buildings built in the style of the Karabakh
architectural school of the mid-19th century.
MENAFN12032024000195011045ID1107966343
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.