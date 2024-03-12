Ukraine Interested In Cooperation With Korea In Infrastructure, Nuclear Projects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is interested in cooperating with Korean companies in infrastructure and nuclear projects, primarily in the development and restoration of nuclear generation.





Energoatom CEO Petro Kotin and the part-time Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine and Moldova, Kim Hyung-Tae, discussed these issues at a meeting, Ukrinform reports, referring to the company's press service.

Kotin emphasized Energoatom's interest in collaborating with Korean companies on infrastructure and nuclear projects. He stated that the company is preparing to construct the first unit with the AP1000 reactor and complete two additional units at the Khmelnytskyi NPP site. Additionally, Ukraine plans to construct the first small modular reactor using Holtec technology.

“Energoatom is looking for partners for our projects. We have already purchased a reactor island from the Westinghouse company for Unit 5 at the Khmelnytskyi NPP, and we will gladly consider the offer of Korean companies regarding the turbine island,” Kotin said.

According to him, Energoatom would also like the Korean company Hyundai to participate in the construction of a dam bridge across the Dnipro River from Kamianka-Dniprovska to Nikopol near Enerhodar.

Kim Hyung-Tae expressed his support for Ukraine. He noted that South Korea condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, joined the anti-Russian sanctions, and provided humanitarian aid and support for recovery, with an emphasis on the power-generating sector.

As reported, the South Korean company Hyundai E&C is ready to join Ukrainian projects to expand nuclear generation, as well as implement joint innovation and research projects.

Photo: Energoatom