Ukrainian Forces Eliminate 420 Invaders, Destroy 328 Uavs In Tavria Sector In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Tavria sector, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 420 Russian troops, 38 units of weapons, and 328 UAVs of various types over the last day.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“In the area of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, the situation remains difficult but under control. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 23 air strikes, 3 missile attacks, carried out 44 combat engagements, launched 1,094 shelling attacks and 75 kamikaze drone strikes. The enemy lost 420 troops; 38 units of weapons and military equipment, excluding UAVs. In particular, these include six armored combat vehicles, six artillery systems, one air defense system (Buk-M2) and 24 vehicles. 328 UAVs of various types were disabled or destroyed,” he said

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed five enemy ammunition depots, one fuel depot and two dugouts.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to March 12, 2024 amounted to about 425,890 troops, including 910 soldiers killed or wounded in the previous day.