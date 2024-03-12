Times Prime Presents A Unique Networking Walk On Women\'S Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 12, 2024: Walk the Talk: Times Prime brought a unique concept of Networking Walk on Women\'s Day to empower women with The City Girls Who Walk, Delhi



Times Prime provided exclusive access to a networking walk to meet like-minded women and leaders. Held on 10th March, this unique concept brought a new way to network with female counterparts of work but with a side of nature. This remarkable Women\'s Day celebration was held at Sunder Nursery, featuring a special interactive walk by The City Girls Who Walk - Delhi, and a lakeside picnic.



What\'s more? By joining Times Prime, attendees could access benefits worth Rs. 60,000+ with global brands like YouTube Premium, Google One, Sony Liv, Swiggy, ET Prime, and many more.



Times Prime also conducted a survey and a grave reality check by asking both men and women about their app preferences which in turn made us ponder if we own our choices or is it dictated by societal conditioning. The video gained excellent traction and gave out a strong message of making your own choices with Times Prime.

User :- Yogesh Kaushik

Email :...

Mobile:- 9350203888