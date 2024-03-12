Indian Combat Aircraft Crashes, Pilot Ejects Safely

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, March 12 (KUNA) -- An Indian Tejas combat aircraft crashed at Jaisalmer in the desert state of Rajasthan on Tuesday, according to the Indian Air Force.

"One Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Jaisalmer, today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely," the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in its official X account.

The IAF added that a court of inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident.

The crash took place around 100 km from the Pokhran desert where a massive war game codenamed "Bharat Shakti" is underway, according to media reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and several top military brass are at the Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise in Pokhran.

Bharat Shakti is displaying integrated operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces to counter threats across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains.