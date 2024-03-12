Kuwait Deputy FM Chairs Diplomatic, Consular Body Meeting

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah chaired the meeting of the Diplomatic and Consular Council on Tuesday, with the participation of assistant ministers who are members of the council. During the meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' headquarters, they discussed the issues of the meeting agenda. (end) zhm

