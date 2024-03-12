UN Expert Warns Of Human Rights Violations In Counter-Terrorism

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, March 12 (KUNA) -- United Nation's Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights while countering terrorism, Ben Saul warned on Tuesday of human rights' violations increase in countering terrorism.

In his first report to the 55th UN Human Rights Council, the Special Rapporteur painted a counter-terrorism landscape strewn with human rights violations, including unlawful killings, arbitrary detention, torture, unfair trials, privacy infringements from mass surveillance, the criminalization of freedoms of expression and political participation.

Saul warned against double standards and instrumentalization of major States policies in the field of human rights, which undermine people's confidence in the credibility of the international human rights system, stressing that human rights should be at the core of all counter-terrorism measures.

Saul condemned the rampant weaponization of overly-broad terrorism offences against civil society including political opponents, activists, human rights defenders, journalists, minorities and students, adding "Unjustified and protracted states of emergency continue to undermine human rights"

The expert warned that excessive military violence in response to terrorism could be considered as a violation of international humanitarian law and international criminal law, noting that cross-border military violence is increasingly used by states "even when it is not justified under the international law of self-defense."

He held the UN responsible for its role in encouraging authoritarian regimes to strengthen counter-terrorism legislation in the absence of the rule of law culture and human rights guarantees, stressing the need to involve human rights organizations in the fight against terrorism.

Saul announced his priorities in ensuring respect for human rights by regional organizations in the fight against terrorism and taking all administrative measures to prevent terrorism, as well as holding States accountable for human rights violations resulting from the fight against terrorism.

The UN expert said that human rights in the context of counterterrorism are threatened by the dysfunction of the UN Security Council and the increasing use of social media sites to incite dehumanize vilification incitement and misinformation. (end)

