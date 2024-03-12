Jordan, Norway Discuss Strategic Water Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 12 (Petra) - Water and Irrigation Minister, Raed Abu Saud, and Norwegian Ambassador to Jordan, Espen Lindback, discussed collaborative efforts, particularly in strategic projects aimed at securing sustainable water sources for Jordan.In their meeting, attended by Niels Wright, CEO of Water Rise specializing in water desalination, Abu Saud outlined Jordan's water challenges, exacerbated by climate change, population growth, and the refugee crisis, despite ongoing efforts to enhance water resources.He highlighted Jordan's strategies in water management, loss reduction, and energy efficiency programs to alleviate the sector's financial burden, along with long-term solutions like the national carrier project.The Norwegian Ambassador commended Jordan's water management efforts and humanitarian initiatives toward refugees, affirming Jordan's success despite limited water resources.He expressed Norway's keenness for effective cooperation in Jordan's strategic water projects.