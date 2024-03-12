‘So Many Emotions, So Many Memories’: Hardik Pandya Joins MI Training Session

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Mumbai Indian (MI) captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024 Hardik Pandya was excited to join the MI squad calling it 'relieving the good old days'.

Hardik Pandya, who started his career with Mumbai Indians and won a couple of IPL titles with them, joined Gujarat Titans before the start of the 2022 season, leading them to the title, and the final in the 2023 season. Ahead of the 2024 season, Hardik was traded to MI and was announced as their captain.

Pandya posted pictures and videos from the first day of the training session of the MI camp showing his excitement going into the tournament with his old team.

“Day 1. So many emotions, so many memories. Seeing old friends and reliving the good old days. Excited for what's ahead with this wonderful team. Let's get down to business,” Pandya wrote on Twitter.

Hardik Pandya picked figures of 2-22 on his return to competitive cricket action after almost four months at the D.Y. Patil T20 Cup, where he captained Reliance 1 in the opening game of the competition against Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL).

Pandya was out of competitive cricket action after sustaining a left ankle injury during India's league match against Bangladesh in the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup in Pune on October 19. Shortly after, he was ruled out of the campaign and put on a long recovery plus rehab route to ensure his long-term availability for future events.

In December 2023, he was traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans and became the side's skipper, replacing five-time championship-winning captain Rohit Sharma in the top job ahead of IPL 2024, starting on March 22.

Mumbai Indians will play their first match of the season against Gujarat Giants on March 24 at Ahmedabad.