Under Florida School Chaplains Bill, Hindus eager to spread wisdom of ancient texts in schools

Once School Chaplains bill is signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to become law, Hindus are looking forward to spread the wisdom of their ancient Sanskrit scriptures—Vedas, Upanishads, Puranas, Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, Mahabharata, etc.—in Florida schools.



Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that Florida students urgently needed awareness of precious wisdom of Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents, offering rich philosophical thought.



Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, expressed the hope that after this bill becoming the law, Florida school districts and charter schools would wholeheartedly welcome the volunteer Hindu chaplains with open arms and provide them the required assistance so that they could showcase Hindu view of life to the young students, who would be the leaders of tomorrow.



Rajan Zed further said that if some schools became interested, these chaplains might be able to shed light on Sanskrit, language of the scriptures, which was considered a sacred language in Hinduism and the root language of Indo-European languages. They could also arrange tours to Florida Hindu temples where students could participate in ancient sacred Hindu rituals. If asked, they could also perform those ancient rites in school campuses.



Zed pointed out that Hindu chaplains would gladly provide this great free resource for Florida schools by offering spiritual counseling; pastoral care; religious guidance; mentoring; support during times of crisis; help to students to deal with anger, depression, grief; contribution to emotional and social well-being of students; and share meals and join students on excursions; etc.



The experience would enrich the souls of Florida students, Rajan Zed added.



There are about three million Hindus in the USA, and many of them live in Florida.







