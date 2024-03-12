Pearl Group doubles production capacity in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- IHC) Pearl Group, a global leader in polyurethane (PU) insulation solutions and other PU-based applications, has significantly enhanced its operational footprint and capabilities in Saudi Arabia, doubling its production capacity in the Kingdom and significantly expanding its ability to meet local and regional demand. Further demonstrating its commitment to the booming Saudi market, the PU specialist has rolled out a dedicated supply chain strategy for the Kingdom, making same-day deliveries possible in Riyadh and other demand clusters, and appointed a specialised sales manager in the Kingdom to strengthen its presence and responsiveness in the region.



Strategically located in Jeddah, Pearl’s state-of-the-art production and storage facility was established in 2023 and underscores not only Pearl’s commitment to the Saudi market but also its alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to localise production. Doubling production capacity in the Kingdom enables Pearl to manufacture 100 per cent of customer requirements in Saudi and neighbouring countries, utilising the Jeddah plant as a regional hub, reducing logistical complexities and costs, leading to faster delivery times and increased customer satisfaction.



Leslie Gyertson, chief operating officer of Pearl Group, said: “Pearl Group has over 35 years of delivering innovative and sustainable PU solutions in the Middle East, and we have been dedicated to servicing our clients in the Kingdom for decades. We have witnessed tremendous growth in Saudi Arabia, and being close to our customers, having the right capabilities to meet their evolving demands, and ensuring we have the best people in place to provide technical expertise are pivotal to ensuring Pearl can support this growth. That’s why, in addition to expanding our manufacturing capabilities, we have appointed a dedicated sales manager, Kamal Ammareen, for Saudi Arabia. It’s this continuous investment in our team and facilities that have enabled Pearl to significantly enhance customer service levels, ensuring our partners and customers receive responsive, professional technical support before and after sales.”



The capabilities of Pearl’s Jeddah hub have been further enhanced with the development and execution of a dedicated supply chain strategy for the Kingdom. Irina Kuzina, chief supply chain officer explained: “As part of our comprehensive supply chain strategy in Saudi Arabia, Pearl is making local stocks available in Riyadh. This will significantly reduce lead times and ensure we are in close proximity to all our Saudi-based customers, enabling us to help them reduce their working capital while also building on our agility and responsiveness. As a business focused on helping our customers achieve their objectives through the provision of end-to-end solutions, this is just one of the steps Pearl has taken to ensure we are where our customers are and are on hand to supply high-quality products and services when and where they are needed.”



Gyertson concluded: “As the chemical industry trends towards consolidation and cost-cutting, we are investing in our facilities and people. This strategic approach underscores our commitment to emerging and high-potential markets and enhances our ability to work closely with our customers.”



Since launching its PearlX2 growth strategy in 2021, with the target of doubling Pearl Group’s business within five years, the PU solutions provider has set its sights on geographical expansion and product diversification. In the years that have followed, Pearl Group has invested in its three production facilities based in the UAE and has launched production and distribution hubs in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India. The establishment of a production and warehouse facility in Jeddah has played a pivotal role in enabling Pearl Group to achieve significant year-on-year growth.





