(MENAFN- IPN) Amazon and UAE Food Bank partner to donate and deliver thousands of iftar meals across the UAE



Amazon’s meal donation program ‘Iftar on Wheels’ aims to deliver 50,000 kilograms of food essentials throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan



Partnership with the UAE Food Bank enters its fourth year, utilizing Amazon’s operations network, scale and technology to reach thousands of underprivileged families in 2024



The Holy Month of Ramadan will usher Amazon’s largest employee volunteering commitment in the UAE



Amazon UAE today announced that it will continue its long-standing partnership with the UAE Food Bank to launch the 2024 edition of ‘Iftar on Wheels’, a meal donation program that will support thousands of families in need. Now in its fourth year, the partnership with the Food Bank will leverage Amazon’s operations network, technology and scale to pack and distribute iftar meals to thousands of beneficiaries across the Emirates during the Holy Month of Ramadan.



Amazon will mobilize its operations, delivery network and teams to support the distribution of 50,000 kilograms of food this year. ‘Iftar on Wheels’ will provide a combination of grocery supplies, fresh meals, and the logistics support required for the safe and timely delivery of these products to underprivileged families in the UAE. Over the past four years, Amazon has contributed to millions of meals to underserved communities in the UAE.



Amazon’s ‘Iftar on Wheels’ 2024 will kick off a company-wide employee volunteering initiative that will continue to support the community during the rest of the year. Over the course of 2024, Amazon will create more than 1,200 volunteering opportunities, enabling employees to dedicate thousands of hours to support vulnerable communities across the UAE. The ‘Iftar on Wheels’ program will activate the largest number of volunteers this year who will participate in packing and delivering the food.



Speaking about the partnership, Manal Bin Yaroof, Executive Director of the UAE Food Bank said, “The UAE Food Bank aims to entrench the values of social responsibility and volunteerism among individuals and organizations. We do this through sustainable partnerships with various entities to raise awareness and help reduce food waste in the country. Our partnership with Amazon is now in its fourth year and we are very happy to work together once again for the ‘Iftar on Wheels’ program. Through Amazon’s scale and logistics expertise, we will further our goals by delivering meals to as many underprivileged people as possible during the Holy Month of Ramadan.”



‘Iftar on Wheels’ is a part of Amazon’s global efforts to combat food insecurity for underprivileged communities. The company continues to provide critical support to local partners around the world who share this commitment.



Prashant Saran, Director of Operations, Amazon MENA said, “The Holy Month of Ramadan reminds us of the people who need our compassion. Amazon is committed to working side by side with local partners to make a positive impact in the community. This is a special time of the year when we continue to serve customers, while at the same time, utilize our scale and expertise as a force for good in the community. Our ‘Iftar on Wheels’ program will continue to deliver meals and food items to those who need them the most. Each year, our employees turn out in large numbers to pack and deliver the Ramadan meals. This year we expect to see the largest cohort of employees join in the program to share the joy of the Holy Month with the less fortunate.”



The company strives to create initiatives that harness a spirit of innovation, determination, and passion within its people to strengthen the communities where its employees live and work.

Mona Akra, Capacity Planning Project Manager, Amazon UAE said, “The Holy Month of Ramadan is a beautiful time of the year when we are reminded of the importance of generosity and kindness to all around us. Amazon’s ‘Iftar on Wheels’ program is close to my heart because it makes it easier for me to live the values of Ramadan. My colleagues and I are excited to do our part, deploying our expertise and skills in packing the food boxes and sharing our time to reach out to those in need.”



Amazon has built one of the world’s most advanced operations and fulfillment networks to receive, pack, and ship orders to customers. This Holy Month of Ramadan, the company’s expertise in convenient and reliable delivery will be re-deployed to deliver food essentials to families in need.



Since its launch in the UAE, Amazon has been investing in strengthening its presence and launching various service offerings to enhance the order fulfilment experience for customers in the UAE. Today, Amazon Operations’ network across the UAE comprises of three Fulfillment Centers, three sort centres, eight delivery stations and a network of small and medium businesses working as Delivery Service Partners





