(MENAFN- Liker Series) In a dazzling celebration of beauty, talent, and empowerment, Miss Navi Mumbai 2024 was crowned amidst a star-studded affair at the Grand Finale held at Hotel Four Points by Sheraton, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. Organized by U&I Entertainment, this prestigious pageant marked a significant occasion on Women's Day, highlighting the theme of Women Empowerment.



Conceptualized by the visionary M.D. Harmeet Singh, Miss Navi Mumbai 2024 Season 13 showcased the beauty and intelligence of talented young women from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, providing them with a splendid platform to shine.



Winner: Tamanna Bharat

1st Runner Up: Bhavna Ajwani , 2nd Runner Up: Kanak Agnihotri



Top 14 Contestants and Subtitle Winners:



Miss Best Smile: Shraddha Chaudhari, Miss Photogenic: Himanshi Chhelani, Miss Ramp Walk: Kanak Agnihotri, Miss Congeniality: Mayuri Mishra, Miss Body Beautiful: Sneha Dhakate, Miss Fresh Face: Tamanna Bharat, Miss Glowing Skin: Bhavna Ajwani, Miss Beautiful Eyes: Sneha Dhakate, Miss Talent: Sapna Devda, Miss Internet Popular: Himanshi Chhallani, Miss Style Icon: Sukanya Kandarkar, Girl of the Show: Tamanna Bharat



The evening was a mesmerizing spectacle, with the top 14 contestants exuding elegance and grandeur in their stunning outfits. The traditional round, western wear round, and evening gown round were adorned with outfits designed by Rajkumari by Richa Haware, JD Institute Vashi, and IIDT Kharghar, respectively.



Under the expert guidance of mentors Simrithi Bathija and Inderpreet Kaur, the contestants underwent rigorous grooming and training, enhancing their walk, personality development, soft skills, and mental wellness.



The event was hosted by the dynamic Simran Ahuja, who infused the stage with her energy and zest, keeping the audience enthralled throughout the evening.



Adding to the excitement, the enthralling performance by Sanyaas the band, led by the mesmerizing voice of Manmeet Singh Gupta, captivated the audience as the contestants graced the stage.



The distinguished panel of judges, including Sanjiv Kumar, Ashok Mehra, Miss Amisha Thakur, Rohit Behal, Dr. Mahima Bakshi, and Mrs. Sarah Stephanos, had the challenging task of selecting the top three winners amidst fierce competition.



The event was graciously hosted at Hotel Four Points by Sheraton, Vashi, the hospitality partner for the show, providing the perfect ambiance for this glamorous affair.



Congratulations to all the winners and contestants of Miss Navi Mumbai 2024, embodying grace, beauty, and empowerment on this momentous occasion!



