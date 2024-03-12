CMC Networks Achieves B-BBEE Level 1 Status in South Africa for the Fourth Year

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Johannesburg, South Africa, 12 March 2024 – CMC Networks, a global Tier-1 service provider, has attained the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Level 1 status in South Africa for the fourth consecutive year. B-BBEE is a policy introduced by the South African government to promote economic transformation and encourage the involvement of black people in the economy.







The Level 1 B-BBEE status is beneficial for many of CMC Networks’ stakeholders, specifically for our South African based customers. Being a Level 1 supplier pushes up CMC Networks’ procurement recognition from 125% to 135%.







“Securing B-BBEE Level 1 for the fourth year in a row highlights CMC Networks' unwavering commitment to fostering transformation and inclusivity,” said Marisa Trisolino, CEO at CMC Networks. “This achievement is a testament to our sustained efforts in creating a business environment that not only meets the highest standards, but actively contributes to addressing challenges, such as high youth unemployment and inequality. At CMC Networks, we believe that genuine progress requires persistent dedication, and our Level 1 certification reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing socio - economic transformation in our nation.”







Besides Ownership, other areas of a business included in the B-BBEE ratings include Management, Employment Equity, Skills Development, Enterprise Development, Preferential Procurement, and Socio-Economic development. CMC Networks uplifts the skills of its employees and provides career pathways for unemployed youth and disabled people through its Bursaries, Learnerships and Internships. The company’s Skills Strategy is based on three pillars - certification, competence, and contributing to South Africa’s economic growth.







“We are dedicated to fostering equal opportunities for all. Our skills development programmes aim to nurture and develop talent in South Africa, including unemployed graduates and people with disabilities,” added Trisolino. “We prioritise leadership development, mentoring and various bursary programmes to support professional growth. We believe that these investments will continue to advance transformation in the South African economy.”







CMC provides data communications to Carriers, Governments, Multinationals, and various non-profit organisations, operating more than 110 Service Locations. CMC Networks has the largest pan-African network servicing 51 out of 54 countries in Africa and 12 countries in the Middle East, plus regional hubs in key interconnect locations across Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific.



MENAFN12032024006037013163ID1107966196