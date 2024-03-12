Golf: Delhi Challenge 2024 Marks Return Of Challenge Tour To India

(MENAFN- IANS) Nuh (Haryana), March 12 (IANS) The European Challenge Tour and Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Tuesday jointly announced the inaugural Delhi Challenge, which will be played here at the ITC Classic Golf & Country Club from March 14 to 17. The tournament co-sanctioned by the Challenge Tour and the PGTI, carries a prize purse of US $300,000.

The Classic Golf & Country Club has an 18-hole Signature Championship Course and a 9-hole Signature Canyon Course built at the foothills of the picturesque Aravallis. The hillocks and knolls lend themselves ideally to create enticing fairways, cunning and tricky greens and in-play water, which are enough to challenge any golfer.

The Delhi Challenge is the third event to be jointly staged by the Challenge Tour and the PGTI following the announcement of the strategic partnership between the DP World Tour and the PGTI early last year.

The Challenge Tour and PGTI staged two back-to-back events in Bengaluru in March last year.

The leading Indian players in the field include Challenge Tour winner and 2023 PGTI Ranking champion Om Prakash Chouhan, current PGTI Ranking leader Manu Gandas, Olympian Udayan Mane, Aman Raj, Karan Pratap Singh and Sachin Baisoya, to name a few.

The top names from the Challenge Tour in this week's field include Road to Mallorca Ranking leader Mikael Lindberg of Sweden, Bjorn Akesson also from Sweden, France's Martin Couvra, England's Sam Hutsby and Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard, to name a few.

Jamie Hodges, Challenge Tour Director, said, "It's brilliant to be back in India for back-to-back weeks for the second year running. These two weeks provide an opportunity for the Challenge Tour to build on the resounding success of last year.

"These events play a critical role in our schedule at a time of the season when it's difficult for us to play in most of Europe. We're excited to be back and are looking forward to two great weeks, starting here in Delhi."

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, added,“The inaugural Delhi Challenge sets the stage for a breathtaking week of golfing action as India's top professionals will take on the best from the Challenge Tour at the pristine Classic Golf & Country Club, one of India's leading championship venues. We thank the Classic Golf & Country Club for partnering with us in staging this event.

"The tournament presents a great opportunity to provide international exposure to Indian professionals. Om Prakash Chouhan's success at the Challenge Tour event in India last year opened many doors for him on the international stage. We hope many Indian players will be inspired by Om Prakash's feat and will look to follow in his footsteps this year.”

Rishi Mattu, Head, ITC Classic Golf and Country Club, said,“We are thrilled to be hosting the European Challenge Tour event at ITC Classic Golf and Country Club. This event helps us showcase the exceptional facilities and hospitality we offer and also underscores India's growing prominence on the global golfing stage.

“The European Challenge Tour event promises to bring together top-tier talent, fostering competitive spirit and camaraderie amongst participants. ITC Classic Golf and Country Club extends its warmest welcome to players, spectators, and all stakeholders involved in making this event a resounding success.”