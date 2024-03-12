Oscars records highest viewership numbers in four years

(MENAFN) The 96th Academy Awards ceremony, aired on ABC on Sunday night, attracted an estimated audience of 19.5 million viewers, marking the highest viewership numbers for the telecast in four years. However, this modest increase in viewership comes in the context of a significant decline during the pandemic, with last year's viewership hitting an all-time low. The 4 percent increase from last year's estimated audience of 18.7 million, as reported by ABC on Monday, reflects a gradual uptick in interest in the Oscars.



This year, the Academy made strategic adjustments to the show's scheduling, moving it an hour earlier and featuring nominations for blockbuster movies like "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," which likely contributed to the improved viewership. The decision to highlight films with broader appeal seemed to resonate with audiences, reflected in the viewership peak during the final half hour of the broadcast. Highlights of this segment included Ryan Gosling's performance of "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie," Cillian Murphy winning Best Actor, Christopher Nolan winning Best Director for "Oppenheimer," and Al Pacino accepting the Best Picture Oscar on behalf of the film.



Notably, Emma Stone's victory in the fiercely contested Best Actress category, beating out strong competition from Lily Gladstone, attracted nearly 22 million viewers. However, the start of the show was slightly delayed due to protests outside the Dolby Theatre in Gaza, with host Jimmy Kimmel kicking off proceedings about six minutes later than planned. While it remains unclear if this delay impacted viewership, it underscores the challenges and external factors that can influence live event broadcasts.



Comparatively, last year's big Oscar winner, "Everything, Everywhere All at Once," enjoyed significant box office success, grossing $143 million globally. However, the success of this film pales in comparison to the juggernauts "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie," with the latter surpassing the former in global revenue. The Oscars' ability to draw in larger audiences, fueled by a lineup of more commercially successful and widely-seen films, suggests a potential shift in viewer preferences and expectations for the prestigious awards ceremony.

