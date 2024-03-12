New Delhi deciphers human trafficking chain luring Indians to front lines

(MENAFN) In a significant development, India's premier investigative agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has exposed a human trafficking ring responsible for sending young Indians to Russia under false pretenses of lucrative job opportunities. The revelations, first reported by the Times of India, prompted immediate action, with the CBI conducting raids across multiple cities, including Delhi, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai, and Chennai. Legal proceedings have been initiated against visa consultancy firms and agents involved in the illicit scheme.



According to the Ministry of External Affairs, strong measures have been taken against unscrupulous agents who deceived individuals with false promises. The CBI's extensive operation includes searches in various locations to gather incriminating evidence. Multiple agents now face charges related to human trafficking, shedding light on a disturbing practice that exploits vulnerable individuals seeking better employment prospects.



Reports indicate that people were enticed to travel to Russia with promises of well-paying jobs and assurances of safety, with no mention of any connection to the armed forces. Each recruit allegedly paid a substantial sum of 350,000 rupees ($4,230) to the recruiting agent to facilitate their travel to Russia. The gravity of the situation is underscored by the tragic death of 30-year-old Mohammed Afsan from Hyderabad, who was reportedly misled into joining the Russian army and lost his life in the conflict in Ukraine.



The Indian Embassy in Moscow has confirmed Afsan's death and is actively engaged in coordinating with Russian authorities to repatriate his remains to India. This distressing incident has brought attention to the need for increased vigilance and regulation to prevent such exploitation and underscores the importance of diplomatic efforts to address the consequences of deceptive recruitment practices that place unsuspecting individuals in harm's way. As investigations unfold, the international community awaits responses from both Indian and Russian authorities on this alarming revelation.

