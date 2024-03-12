India saves 21 crew following fatal Houthi projectile attack

(MENAFN) In a dramatic turn of events, the Indian Navy executed a daring rescue operation to save the crew of the Liberia-owned and Barbados-flagged vessel 'True Confidence' after it was hit by missiles near Yemen's port city of Aden. Following the deadly attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels, which claimed three lives and left several others critically injured, the crew abandoned ship, deploying lifeboats in distress. The Indian Navy swiftly responded, directing the INS Kolkata warship to the southwest of Aden for a search and rescue mission.



In a successful operation, the Indian Navy rescued 21 crew members, including one Indian national, utilizing helicopters and boats. The injured sailors received immediate medical assistance and were subsequently transported to Djibouti for further care. A video shared by the Indian Navy on social media platforms captured crucial moments from the high-stakes rescue mission, showcasing the precision and effectiveness of the operation.



The missile attack on 'True Confidence' is part of the Houthi rebels' ongoing efforts to obstruct merchant vessels associated with Israel from navigating through the strategically vital Gulf of Aden and Red Sea shipping lanes. Houthi spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it had engulfed the vessel in flames. The rebels reiterated their commitment to continue such attacks until the blockade on Gaza is lifted.



As tensions escalate in the region, the United States and its coalition allies have initiated strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, formally designating the militia as a terrorist group. India, recognizing the potential economic implications of disrupted shipping routes and rising freight costs, has intensified its vigilance in the Arabian Sea, deploying a considerable fleet of warships and reconnaissance aircraft to counter Houthi threats. The successful rescue operation by the Indian Navy exemplifies the nation's commitment to ensuring maritime security and safeguarding the lives of seafarers in perilous situations.

