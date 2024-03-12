Consumer prices to surge, effecting Federal Reserve's verdict on Interest Rates

(MENAFN) According to projections from economists, consumer prices are anticipated to have increased last month at a pace exceeding the Federal Reserve's inflation target, highlighting the Fed's cautious approach towards potential interest rate cuts. The report from the Labor Department, expected to be released on Tuesday, is likely to underscore the enduring significance of inflation as a key issue in the upcoming presidential election. However, amidst these concerns, there are indications that underlying price pressures may be easing, offering a glimmer of hope that inflation could gradually be brought under control.



Economists' estimates compiled by FactSet suggest that prices may have risen by 0.4 percent annually from January to February, compared to a 0.3 percent increase in the previous month. The expected inflation rate for February, compared to the same period a year earlier, remains unchanged at 3.1 percent, maintaining a persistent level of inflationary pressure.



The surge in overall inflation last month is likely attributed primarily to higher gas costs, with the average national pump price witnessing a notable increase from mid-January to mid-February, according to data from the Energy Department. Additionally, grocery prices are anticipated to have experienced a slight uptick, alongside increased restaurant prices driven by elevated food and labor costs, which have surpassed pre-pandemic levels.



However, when excluding volatile food and energy costs, economists anticipate a more modest increase in "core" prices of 0.3 percent from January to February, down from 0.4 percent in the previous month. Furthermore, the projected annual increase in core prices for February stands at 3.7 percent, a slight decline from January's figure of 3.9 percent, marking the smallest rise observed in nearly three years. Core inflation is closely monitored by economists as it provides insights into the longer-term trajectory of inflation.



As the Federal Reserve deliberates on its monetary policy decisions, these nuanced insights into inflationary trends will likely play a pivotal role in shaping the central bank's approach towards interest rates, with implications for both the broader economy and the political landscape leading up to the presidential election.

MENAFN12032024000045015682ID1107966158