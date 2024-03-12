Kentucky House accepts bill to cut-down number of miners with emergency medical training

(MENAFN) In a move aimed at alleviating financial pressures on Kentucky's smallest coal mining operations, the state's House of Representatives voted on Monday to approve a measure that would reduce the number of miners with emergency medical training required for each underground shift. Against the backdrop of Kentucky's historical prominence as a coal-producing powerhouse, proponents of the bill argued that such measures are necessary to support struggling mining operations amidst the industry's downturn. However, critics of the bill voiced concerns, cautioning that it could compromise safety standards established in response to past mining fatalities in the state.



Democratic state Representative Ashley Tackett Laferty, representing a coal-producing region in eastern Kentucky, expressed unease over potentially sacrificing the safety of coal mining families in exchange for what she viewed as minimal financial gains, if any. The bill, known as House Bill 85, was passed by a vote of 75-18 in the House and is now poised for consideration in the Senate, where Republicans hold supermajorities.



Under the proposed legislation, the number of mine emergency technicians (METs) required per shift would be reduced from two to one when a shift consists of 15 or fewer miners. Republican state Representative Bill Wesley, the sponsor of the bill, cited instances where entire shifts had to be halted and miners sent home due to insufficient METs being available for work as a driving factor behind the proposed changes. According to Wesley, such disruptions resulted in financial losses for miners and underscored the necessity of implementing measures to address these challenges.



While supporters of the bill argue that it would provide much-needed relief to small-scale coal mining operations facing operational difficulties, opponents caution that relaxing safety requirements could potentially jeopardize the well-being of coal miners. The passage of House Bill 85 reflects ongoing debates surrounding the balance between economic considerations and safety standards in the coal mining industry, particularly in regions grappling with economic downturns and shifting industry dynamics.

