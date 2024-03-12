Study cautions from self-driving cars, advising people to pay more attention

(MENAFN) A recent study conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has shed light on the inadequacies of most electronic systems designed to assist drivers with various driving tasks. Published on Tuesday, the study highlights concerns regarding these systems' failure to ensure that drivers remain attentive and engaged while using them. According to the study, only one out of the 14 partially automated systems tested received an overall rating of "acceptable." Two others were deemed "marginal," while the remaining systems performed poorly, receiving a rating of "poor." Notably, none of the systems assessed received the highest rating of "good."



IIHS President David Harkey emphasized that the majority of these systems lack sufficient measures to prevent misuse and to ensure that drivers remain focused on the road. Harkey expressed concern over the potential consequences of drivers losing focus while relying on these systems. The institute introduced these new ratings with the aim of encouraging automakers to adhere to established standards, particularly concerning driver monitoring and the prompt issuance of warnings in case of driver inattention.



Furthermore, the IIHS stated its intention to address what it perceives as a regulatory gap, attributed to the lack of action from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) regarding these systems. Harkey emphasized the need for the NHTSA to play a more active role in setting standards for these partially automated driving systems, which are not equipped to fully drive vehicles on their own. The study underscores the urgency of addressing these deficiencies to enhance road safety and mitigate risks associated with the increasing reliance on automated driving technologies.

