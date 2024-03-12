Stock markets worldwide experience increases before US report on inflation

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, shares in both European and Asian markets exhibited mostly positive trends as investors awaited the release of a crucial inflation report from the United States, which could influence the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rate cuts. In early European trading, Germany's DAX index gained 0.2 percent, reaching 17,789.05, while the CAC 40 in Paris saw a modest increase of 0.1 percent, climbing to 8,025.97. Meanwhile, Britain's FTSE 100 surged by 0.8 percent to 7,728.21. Futures for the S&P 500 index showed a 0.3 percent gain, while those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained nearly unchanged.



In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index experienced a slight decline of less than 0.1 percent, settling at 38,797.51. This retreat comes amidst growing anticipation that the Bank of Japan may raise its negative benchmark interest rate in the coming month, which has contributed to an appreciation of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar. Early Tuesday, the dollar was trading at 147.35 yen, a marginal increase from its previous level of 146.95 yen, though it was noted that the dollar had recently been trading around 150 yen.



The Chinese markets displayed mixed performance, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index notably rising by 3.1 percent to 17,093.50. This surge was led by gains in property developers and technology firms. Notably, financially troubled developer Country Garden saw its shares jump by 5.2 percent. Similarly, China Evergrande, facing challenges in repaying debts exceeding $300 billion, witnessed a significant increase of nearly 28 percent, while Sunac China Holding added 8.3 percent. These fluctuations across global markets underscore the heightened sensitivity of investors to economic data, particularly in anticipation of potential shifts in monetary policy by central banks.

MENAFN12032024000045015682ID1107966152