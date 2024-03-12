Tesla restores power near Berlin following arson attack

(MENAFN) Following nearly a week-long power outage believed to have been caused by arson, the electric car manufacturer Tesla's factory near Berlin has finally had its power restored, according to a statement by network operator E.DIS. The factory, Tesla's inaugural venture in Europe, was reconnected to the grid at 8:45 p.m. on Monday after several days of extensive repairs. Initially, there were concerns that the factory, located in Gruenheide just outside the German capital, might remain without power until the end of the week.



The disruption in power had brought production at the Tesla plant to a halt since last Tuesday, impacting tens of thousands of residents in the vicinity, along with nearby hospitals, nursing homes, and a major logistics center for a prominent German grocery chain. Authorities in the state of Brandenburg, where the plant is situated, suspect that the outage was the result of arson, specifically targeting a high-voltage transmission line on an electricity pylon.



A group identifying itself as the Volcano Group, described as a far-left organization, has claimed responsibility for the fire. They accused Tesla of subjecting workers to "extreme exploitation conditions" and called for the "complete destruction of the gigafactory." The severity of the incident prompted the German federal prosecutor's office to take over the investigation, citing initial suspicions of potential involvement by a terrorist organization.



Tesla's establishment of the factory in March 2022 marked a significant move, posing a challenge to traditional German automakers on their home turf. However, the disruption caused by the arson incident comes amidst ongoing environmental protests in a nearby forest, where activists have been opposing plans to expand the facility. These events underscore the complex landscape surrounding Tesla's operations in Germany and the challenges it faces from various quarters.

