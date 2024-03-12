European Commission President announces EU talks regarding Bosnia accession

(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Tuesday that the European Union's executive arm will advocate for member countries to initiate accession negotiations with Bosnia-Herzegovina, despite enduring ethnic divisions within the Western Balkan nation. Bosnia-Herzegovina is among six countries in the region — including Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, and North Macedonia — that have been navigating the EU accession process, a journey marked by the legacies of wars and crises in the 1990s.



Progress towards membership for these nations has been hampered by prolonged stalls. However, in the wake of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, EU officials have intensified efforts to entice these countries away from the influence of the Kremlin. Von der Leyen underscored this shift in approach during her address to EU lawmakers, emphasizing the need for proactive support in guiding the Western Balkans towards integration into the European Union.



The European Commission's recommendation will be discussed by EU leaders at an upcoming summit in Brussels. However, the endorsement of member states is not assured, particularly in light of challenges posed by figures like Milorad Dodik, the separatist Bosnian Serb leader known for his pro-Russia stance. Dodik's actions, including efforts to undermine Bosnia's presidency and other political institutions, cast uncertainty over the prospects for Bosnia-Herzegovina's accession talks and highlight the complex dynamics at play within the country.

MENAFN12032024000045015682ID1107966148